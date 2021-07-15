Harris has gone 0-for-18 with a pair of walks and five strikeouts over his last five games for High-A Rome but is still batting .296/.324/.442 with five homers and 14 steals on the season.

He does still have a .341 BABIP, so it's not surprising that he's seen a little bit of a statistical correction. The third-youngest player in the High-A East, the 20-year-old Harris has more than held his own this year despite this recent skid. It'd be nice to see him develop a bit more in-game power, but at his tender age, he's got plenty of time to do so. He's already known to make plenty of hard contact, so it's more a matter of launch angle at this point. Cristian Pache and Drew Waters get plenty of attention as Atlanta's two big-name outfield prospects, but Harris could easily end up with a more well-rounded offensive game than either of them.