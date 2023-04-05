Harris went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.
The 22-year-old outfielder stole 20 bases in 22 attempts for Atlanta in only 114 games en route to the NL Rookie of the Year Award, and it took six games for Harris to open his account in that category in 2023. He's had a quiet start overall, batting .227 (5-for-22) with his only extra-base hit being a double, but his 2:5 BB:K doesn't suggest he's struggling. It's only a matter of time before hits start falling in for Harris more frequently.
