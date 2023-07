Harris went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

The center fielder swiped his 13th bag of the year and also shone on defense, starting an incredibly rare 8-3-5 triple play in the third inning -- the first triple play in the majors this season. Harris has hit safely in nine of 10 games since the All-Star break, batting .406 (13-for-32) over that stretch, but he's currently stuck in a 15-game homer drought.