Harris went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 12-4 win over the Phillies.

He capped the scoring for Atlanta with his first homer of the season in the ninth inning off Connor Brogdon. Harris has six hits in two games to begin the 2024 campaign and has batted sixth in both games while facing right-hander pitchers, both excellent signs that the 23-year-old center fielder could be poised to take his fantasy production to another level after slugging 37 homers and stealing 40 bases through his first 252 big-league games with a .295/.334/.494 slash line.