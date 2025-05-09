Harris went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Reds.

The speedy center fielder raced around the bases for his first triple of the campaign and the 10th of his career. Harris has lost steady action as Atlanta's leadoff hitter to Alex Verdugo while Ronald Acuna (knee) works his way back into action, but the latter has remained productive in recent weeks. Over his last 19 outings, Harris is batting .273 (21-for-77) with one home run, five doubles, 16 RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases.