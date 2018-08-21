Reed was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Reed turns 26 this offseason and only has 35 career MLB plate appearances under his belt. He is hitting an absurd .374/.473/.581 with seven home runs and four steals in 186 plate appearances at Triple-A after earning a promotion from Double-A earlier this summer. Reed has taken full advantage of a .490 BABIP and does not have an obvious avenue to playing time, so don't overreact to his minor-league numbers.

