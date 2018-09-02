Reed was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sunday with a left lower-back strain.

Reed likely won't need the full two-month window to recover from the injury, but shifting him to the 60-day DL will allow the Braves to open a spot on the 40-man roster for utility infielder Ryan Flaherty, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett. The 25-year-old outfielder, who was among the first wave of players called up by the Braves on Saturday, saw action in just seven games and logged seven plate appearances for the big club this season.

