Reed was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the club designated Danny Santana for assignment. Reed has yet to record a plate appearance for the big-league club this season but continued to swing a hot bat at the Triple-A level, going 8-for-21 with a 1.059 OPS over five games since being sent back down earlier this month. He will serve as outfield depth behind Nick Markakis, Ronald Acuna and Ender Inciarte.

