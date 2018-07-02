Reed had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Reed hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2016 with the Brewers and is just 6-for-28 over the course of 15 games at the highest level over his professional career. The 25-year-old will provide a little extra depth in the outfield for Atlanta but won't make much of an impact in the fantasy realm.

