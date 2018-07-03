Reed was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Reed was recently called up to the majors after getting his contract purchased prior to Monday's game. He didn't get any playing time against the Yankees during his one-day stay in the big leagues and will return to Gwinnett where he can receive regular at-bats. Across 30 games with the Triple-A club, he's slashed .369/.480/.592 with five home runs and 15 RBI.

