Atlanta recalled Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Oakland.
The 25-year-old will get a favorable landing spot as he makes his first big-league start since Aug. 3, 2020, taking the mound in a pitcher-friendly park while facing off against an Oakland offense that ranks 24th in the majors in wRC+ (88). Soroka's overall numbers over his eight starts at Gwinnett this season aren't eye-popping, but he looked particularly strong during his most recent two outings, covering 10.2 innings and striking out 13 while allowing just two runs on four hits and four walks. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week as he slots into the Atlanta rotation, with his second turn expected to come this Sunday in Arizona.
More News
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Starting Monday vs. Oakland•
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Could get call next week•
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Staying in Triple-A rotation•
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Skipping next Triple-A start•
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Sharp outing for Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Goes four strong at Triple-A•