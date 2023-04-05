Soroka (hamstring) gave one run in 3.2 innings of work with four strikeouts for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

The one run came off a solo homer by Ryan O'Hearn. The right-hander was solid outside of that, allowing four hits and not issuing a walk. Soroka is expected to have his innings managed as he works his way back from the hamstring strain that sidelined him all spring -- along with the other injuries that have derailed his career over the past few seasons -- but this is a positive first step in making a return to the Atlanta pitching staff.