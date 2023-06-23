Soroka gave up one run on one hit and two walks over seven innings for Triple-A Gwinnett during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Jacksonville, striking out a season-high nine.

The 25-year-old right-hander took a no-hitter into the seventh and final inning before seeing it, and his shutout bid, ruined by an Austin Allen solo shot with two outs. Soroka has been outstanding since his demotion in early June, posting a 1.42 ERA and 18:8 K:BB over three starts for Gwinnett, and while his initial return to the majors didn't go smoothly, he could yet be a factor for Atlanta later in the summer.