Soroka (hamstring) is lined up to start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka is also expected to get some relief work at the Triple-A level as Atlanta maps out a plan to get and keep the 25-year-old righty healthy and effective here in 2023. He was bothered this spring by a right hamstring strain, the latest in a string of injuries that have kept him from appearing in a major-league game since August 2020.