Socolovich had his contract selected by the Braves on Saturday.

Socolovich made one appearance in a brief stay in the majors earlier in the season, striking out two and retiring every batter he faced over two innings. In 84.2 career major-league innings, the 31-year-old has a 4.15 ERA. He'll fill a low-leverage role in the Braves' bullpen. In a corresponding move, Josh Ravin was designated for assignment.