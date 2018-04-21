Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Back in majors
Socolovich had his contract selected by the Braves on Saturday.
Socolovich made one appearance in a brief stay in the majors earlier in the season, striking out two and retiring every batter he faced over two innings. In 84.2 career major-league innings, the 31-year-old has a 4.15 ERA. He'll fill a low-leverage role in the Braves' bullpen. In a corresponding move, Josh Ravin was designated for assignment.
