Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Called up to majors
Socolovich had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Socolovich was promoted to replace injured catcher Tyler Flowers. The veteran righty posted an 8.68 ERA in 18.2 innings for the Cardinals last season. For his career, he owns a respectable 4.25 ERA in 82.2 innings. Expect him to fill a low-leverage role in the Braves' bullpen.
