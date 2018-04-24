Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Designated for assignment Tuesday
Socolovich was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday.
Socolovich was tagged for three runs on three hits and a walk in his only appearance since being promoted to the majors over the weekend, so the Braves decided to cast him off their 40-man roster for the second time this season. He'll report to Triple-A Gwinnett if he clears waivers again. Max Fried was recalled in a corresponding move to take his place on the active roster.
