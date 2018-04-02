Socolovich was designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday.

Socolovich was cast off the Braves' 40-man roster in order to open up a roster spot for Anibal Sanchez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. The 31-year-old tossed a pair of scoreless innings in his lone relief appearance for the Braves this season. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll report next.