Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Dropped from 40-man
Socolovich was designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday.
Socolovich was cast off the Braves' 40-man roster in order to open up a roster spot for Anibal Sanchez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. The 31-year-old tossed a pair of scoreless innings in his lone relief appearance for the Braves this season. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll report next.
