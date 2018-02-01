Socolovich signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

The right-hander spent the last three seasons shuttling between the minors and majors in the Cardinals' organization. He put together some decent numbers in his first two seasons as a reliever, but he was thrashed last season to the tune of an 8.68 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched. Socolovich is 31 years old and doesn't strike out too many hitters, so he's not too intriguing for fantasy purposes even if he manages to crack the Opening Day roster.