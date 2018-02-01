Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Lands NRI deal with Braves
Socolovich signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
The right-hander spent the last three seasons shuttling between the minors and majors in the Cardinals' organization. He put together some decent numbers in his first two seasons as a reliever, but he was thrashed last season to the tune of an 8.68 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched. Socolovich is 31 years old and doesn't strike out too many hitters, so he's not too intriguing for fantasy purposes even if he manages to crack the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: DFA'd on Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Trouble with long ball in Sunday appearance•
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Notches three-inning save Monday•
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Takes loss despite solid outing•
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Implodes in eighth inning Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Dominant again Saturday•
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Rankings debate: Early-round bats
Our experts debate rankings for some of the biggest names at the top of the draft among hi...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Quest for value
Which players might not get enough respect on Draft Day? Scott White names 12 of the most likely...