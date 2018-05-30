Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Recalled from Triple-A
Socolovich was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Socolovich has appeared in two games at the big-league level this season, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk across three innings out of the bullpen. Matt Wisler will head to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Back in majors•
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Dropped from 40-man•
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Called up to majors•
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Lands NRI deal with Braves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...