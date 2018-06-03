Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Returns to Triple-A
Socolovich was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
Socolovich was cast off the 40-man roster after stumbling to a 10.80 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings of relief work this season. He'll work out of Gwinnett's bullpen moving forward.
More News
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Returns from Triple-A•
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Back in majors•
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Dropped from 40-man•
-
Braves' Miguel Socolovich: Called up to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...