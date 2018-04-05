Socolovich was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Socolovich was cast off the 40-man roster Monday in order to clear roster space for Anibal Sanchez, and he wound up getting through waivers unclaimed. The 31-year-old right-hander pitched well in his lone appearance for the Braves this season, logging two scoreless innings and striking out a pair. He'll act as organizational pitching depth moving forward.