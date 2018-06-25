Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Activated ahead of Monday's start
The Braves have activated Foltynewicz (triceps) from the disabled list, and he will jump right into the rotation Monday night against the Reds.
Foltynewicz sat out the last two weeks with tightness in his triceps, but he is ready to get back on the bump Monday night. Foltynewicz will look to pick up where he left off -- he posted an absurd 0.86 ERA in 42 innings over the seven starts prior to his disabled-list stint.
