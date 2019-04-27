Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Activated for season debut

Foltynewicz (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his season debut in a start against the Rockies on Saturday.

Foltynewicz had been battling elbow soreness since late February. He was originally expected to return in mid-April but wound up needing a few more rehab starts. Bryse Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

