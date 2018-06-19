Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Aiming for Sunday start
Foltynewicz (tricpes) will start Sunday against the Orioles if his side session this week goes well, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The righty will be first eligible to return from the disabled list on Saturday, but the Braves intend to start Julio Teheran that day. If all goes well, he'll only have to wait one more day, though the Braves won't know for sure until after his side session.
