Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Allows one run in no-decision
Foltynewicz allowed just one run on one hit with four strikeouts but walked four batters and lasted just five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Reds.
As unhittable as Foltynewicz was, his control issues forced him to use 91 pitches to get just 15 outs. Monday was the fourth time this season Foltynewicz has allowed at least four walks, and his control issues are related to his inability to go deep into games, as Foltynewicz has completed the sixth inning just five times all season. His 2.14 ERA is fantastic, but those endurance issues have cost him multiple victories, leaving him with just a 5-4 record on the season despite the fact he has allowed more than two runs just once all season (May 4 against the Giants).
