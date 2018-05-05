Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Allows six runs Friday

Foltynewicz (2-2) took the loss to the Giants on Friday as he allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings, striking out four.

The performance marks the first time this season Foltynewicz allowed more than two earned runs or more than five hits. San Francisco did their damage with a six-run second inning that sent 10 men to the plate. The 26-year-old has a 3.65 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 43 strikeouts and 17 walks across 37 innings this season.