Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Allows six runs in loss to Cardinals

Foltynewicz (11-10) allowed six runs on five hits and four walks across 4.2 innings Monday to take the loss against the Cardinals. He struck out two.

Foltynewicz got off to a rough start, allowing three runs on four walks, one hit and one hit batsman in the first inning. He escaped the frame but was later bitten by the long ball in the form of a solo home run from Kolten Wong and a two-run shot from Paul DeJong. It was one of the roughest starts of the season for Foltynewicz, who tied his season high for earned runs allowed as well as his second-highest walk total. He still owns a shiny 2.90 ERA on the season and will look to bounce back this weekend against the Phillies.