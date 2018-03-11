Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Another clean outing Saturday

Foltynewicz tossed four scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one.

The right-hander has yet to give up a run through nine innings this spring, although Folty's 3:2 K:BB is far from ideal. The 26-year-old is locked into a rotation spot for the Braves, but as yet he hasn't been able to harness his impressive arsenal and turn it into consistent results in the majors, making him little more than an endgame lottery ticket in most fantasy formats.