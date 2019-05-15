Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Another rough start

Foltynewicz (0-3) allowed eight runs on seven hits and three walks in 4.2 innings in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Cardinals. He struck out four batters.

Foltynewicz has now lost three straight starts, with Tuesday's outing being his worst of the year. The 27-year-old right-hander has an 8.02 ERA and 1.59 WHIP through four starts spanning 21.1 innings. He's allowed a whopping eight homers this season after serving up three long balls Tuesday. Foltynewicz will try to get back on track versus the Brewers on Saturday.