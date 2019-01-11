Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Avoids arbitration with Atlanta

Foltynewicz and the Braves agreed to a one-year, $5.475 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Foltynewicz picks up a big raise after making $2.2 million last season. The raise was well-earned after a career year in which the righty cut his ERA by nearly two runs from 4.79 to 2.85. The big improvement was driven by a spike in his strikeout rate, which soared to 27.2 percent after sitting at 20.7 percent in 2017.

