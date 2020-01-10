Play

Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Avoids arbitration with Braves

Foltynewicz agreed to a one-year, $6.425 million deal with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

This was Foltynewicz's third year as an arbitration-eligible player, and he will have a final opportunity to get a pay raise next offseason before hitting the open market after the 2021 season.

