Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Battling elbow soreness

Foltynewicz won't start Friday against the Blue Jays due to elbow soreness, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Elbow issues are never good news for a pitcher, though this specific problem appears to be a minor one, as Bowman reports that Foltynewicz would have pitched through it in the regular season. The pitcher will be evaluated on Saturday, at which point a timetable for his return should become clear.

More News
Our Latest Stories