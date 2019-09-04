Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Blanks Jays for fifth win
Foltynewicz (5-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over the Blue Jays, giving up two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings while striking out two.
It wasn't the most efficient outing from the right-hander, who tossed 42 of 76 pitches for strikes before getting a fairly early hook, but Foltynewicz held on long enough to qualify for the win. Despite the fact that he spent six weeks in the minors, including all of July, he's now won four straight decisions for Atlanta, with his last loss coming June 6. Folty has a 3.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB through 32.2 innings since the beginning of August, and he'll look to stay on track in his next start Monday in Philadelphia.
