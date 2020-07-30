Foltynewicz cleared waivers Thursday and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.
It came as a surprise to see Foltynewicz designated for assignment Monday, but it's another shock to see the right-hander clear waivers after the transaction. As a result, he'll remain in the Braves organization and report to the team's alternate training site. Foltynewicz struggled in his first start of 2020 as he displayed a velocity that was a vast decrease from what he'd shown in past seasons. It's unclear whether he'll appear in the majors again this year, but he'll get the chance to work things out at the alternate camp.
