Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Could beat original timeline
Foltynewicz (elbow) could be ahead of his original schedule after a successful 63-pitch rehab outing Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Foltynewicz was originally expected to need three rehab appearances, but he may end up requiring just a pair. He'll throw 80 pitches Thursday against Gwinnett and could then return to big-league action April 9 against the Rockies.
