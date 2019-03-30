Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Could beat original timeline

Foltynewicz (elbow) could be ahead of his original schedule after a successful 63-pitch rehab outing Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Foltynewicz was originally expected to need three rehab appearances, but he may end up requiring just a pair. He'll throw 80 pitches Thursday against Gwinnett and could then return to big-league action April 9 against the Rockies.