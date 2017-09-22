Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Could possibly miss rest of season
Foltynewicz (finger) is unlikely to make Monday's start against the Phillies and could be sidelined for the remainder of the 2017 campaign, according to manager Brian Snitker, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Foltynewicz suffered the laceration Sept. 14 during his start against Washington, and it appears as though the finger isn't healing as quickly as the right-hander expected. The club will likely start Max Fried and Lucas Sims during Monday's doubleheader, although Atlanta has yet to rule Foltynewicz out at this point in time. There is sure to be an update later on this weekend regarding his status for Monday and beyond.
