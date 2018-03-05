Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Cruises through three innings Sunday

Foltynewicz tossed three scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, allowing only one hit and striking out one.

Now working exclusively from the stretch, Folty has yet to allow a run this spring through five innings, but somewhat surprisingly, Sunday's strikeout was his first. The right-hander's raw stuff should still generate some Ks even if he's focused on pitching to contact, but at 26 years old time is running out for him to improve on his consistency from start to start and begin to realize his potential.