Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Cruises through three innings Sunday
Foltynewicz tossed three scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, allowing only one hit and striking out one.
Now working exclusively from the stretch, Folty has yet to allow a run this spring through five innings, but somewhat surprisingly, Sunday's strikeout was his first. The right-hander's raw stuff should still generate some Ks even if he's focused on pitching to contact, but at 26 years old time is running out for him to improve on his consistency from start to start and begin to realize his potential.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Working from stretch•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Expects to open 2018 in rotation•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Loses arbitration case•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Could possibly miss rest of season•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: May not make Monday start•
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...