Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Dazzles in rehab outing
Foltynewicz (elbow) threw five no-hit innings while touching 96 mph with his fastball in the season opener for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The right-hander threw 34 of 56 pitches for strikes, so while the results were extremely impressive, Foltynewicz's workload suggests he's not quite ready to rejoin the Braves' rotation. He'll likely need another rehab start to get stretched out a little more before making his 2019 big-league debut -- potentially April 14 against the Mets.
