Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Delivers eight strong innings vs. Miami

Foltynewicz (10-7) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over eight innings as he notched the victory in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Foltynewicz surrendered just one run in the sixth inning, but he'd leave the game after tossing 113 pitches (71 strikes) with a 6-1 lead. He's off to an impressive start to August, having given up just four runs while racking up 19 punchouts across 19.2 frames (three outings). Foltynewicz will head into his next appearance with a 2.86 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 152:54 K:BB through 132 innings.