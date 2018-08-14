Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Delivers eight strong innings vs. Miami
Foltynewicz (10-7) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over eight innings as he notched the victory in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Foltynewicz surrendered just one run in the sixth inning, but he'd leave the game after tossing 113 pitches (71 strikes) with a 6-1 lead. He's off to an impressive start to August, having given up just four runs while racking up 19 punchouts across 19.2 frames (three outings). Foltynewicz will head into his next appearance with a 2.86 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 152:54 K:BB through 132 innings.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Nabs ninth win•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Gives up two runs in win•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Starting Thursday vs. Mets•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans eight in loss to Dodgers•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Rattled by Nats•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fades late in win over Jays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...