Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Denied win in dominant effort against Rockies

Foltynewicz didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Rockies, allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out nine.

The right-hander delivered his third quality start in four outings and eighth of the season, but a ninth-inning meltdown by A.J. Minter kept Foltynewicz from picking up his career-high 11th win. He'll carry a 2.72 ERA into his next start Thursday in Miami.