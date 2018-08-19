Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Denied win in dominant effort against Rockies
Foltynewicz didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Rockies, allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out nine.
The right-hander delivered his third quality start in four outings and eighth of the season, but a ninth-inning meltdown by A.J. Minter kept Foltynewicz from picking up his career-high 11th win. He'll carry a 2.72 ERA into his next start Thursday in Miami.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Delivers eight strong innings vs. Miami•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Nabs ninth win•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Gives up two runs in win•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Starting Thursday vs. Mets•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans eight in loss to Dodgers•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Rattled by Nats•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...