Foltynewicz was designated for assignment following Monday's loss to the Rays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He gave up six earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings earlier in the day.

This is a shocking move, as Foltynewicz had seemingly been a lock for the rotation all offseason and into the spring. The big red flag that will follow Foltynewicz to his next team will be the fact he averaged 89.3 mph with his fourseam fastball during Monday's start after averaging at least 94.8 mph with that pitch in each of his previous six seasons, according to Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta. This steep decline in velocity could be injury related, but he said he feels fine, according to manager Brian Snitker. Jhoulys Chacin seems like a logical candidate to step into the rotation. The Braves could also call on one of Bryse Wilson or Ian Anderson at their satellite camp.