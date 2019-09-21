Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Dominant in eighth win
Foltynewicz (8-5) picked up the win in Friday's 6-0 victory over the Giants, giving up three hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander has re-discovered his 2018 form just in time to potentially make himself a big part of Atlanta's playoff rotation plans. Foltynewicz has won all four of his September starts with a 0.69 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB through 26 innings, and he'll take the bump one more time during the regular season in a road start Friday against the Mets.
