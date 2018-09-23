Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Earns 12th win Saturday

Foltynewicz (12-10) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five to pick up the win over the Phillies on Saturday as the Braves clinched the National League East title.

The 26-year-old has given up more than two runs only twice in his last 10 starts. Foltynewicz shut out the Phillies through the first seven innings, but he put two runners on base on the eighth who scored after he departed. He has a 2.88 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP this season, and he currently lines up to face the Mets on the road Thursday in his final regular-season start.