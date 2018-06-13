Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Exits with triceps tightness, hopeful for next start

Foltynewicz was lifted after five innings from Tuesday's start against the Mets with right triceps tightness.

Foltynewicz was cruising through five shutout innings with six strikeouts and only two hits allowed prior to being pulled after his fifth-inning groundout. The Braves indicated the move was precautionary and expect the 26-year-old to be available for his next start, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, which currently projects to come Sunday against the Padres.