Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Expected to return Saturday
Foltynewicz (triceps) appears on track to return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible to start Saturday against the Orioles, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The Braves have off days Monday and Thursday this week, so they should have plenty of flexibility with their rotation in the event Foltynewicz hits a snag in his recovery and requires more time to heal up. As it stands now, however, the right-hander seems to be progressing as expected after the Braves shut him down over the weekend while he battled right triceps soreness. Foltynewicz will presumably throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday before the Braves decide on his status for the three-game series with Baltimore.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Lands on disabled list Saturday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Exits with triceps tightness, hopeful for next start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Tough-luck loser•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Tosses first career shutout Friday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Picks up win Sunday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes loss Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start