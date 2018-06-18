Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Expected to return Saturday

Foltynewicz (triceps) appears on track to return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible to start Saturday against the Orioles, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves have off days Monday and Thursday this week, so they should have plenty of flexibility with their rotation in the event Foltynewicz hits a snag in his recovery and requires more time to heal up. As it stands now, however, the right-hander seems to be progressing as expected after the Braves shut him down over the weekend while he battled right triceps soreness. Foltynewicz will presumably throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday before the Braves decide on his status for the three-game series with Baltimore.