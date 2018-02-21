Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Expects to open 2018 in rotation
Foltynewicz is considered an "essential lock" to open the season with a rotation spot according to general manager Alex Anthopoulos and manager Brian Snitker, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander showed promise last season, producing a 3.94 ERA and an 8.6 K/9 prior to imploding in his final seven starts of the season. The home runs continue to be an issue (1.2 HR/9) and his hitter-friendly home park hurts him in that regard. That said, Foltynewicz's job in the Braves' rotation seems to be very secure, making him reasonably attractive in deeper formats if he can build upon his successes in 2017.
