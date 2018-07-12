Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fades late in win over Jays
Foltynewicz (7-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-5 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out six.
The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning, but homers by Justin Smoak and Devon Travis send Folty to the showers after 98 pitches (65 strikes). He'll take a 2.66 ERA and 120:42 K:BB through 101.2 innings into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans seven in loss to Brewers•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out nine in victory•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Ticketed for start Monday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Aiming for Sunday start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...