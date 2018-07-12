Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fades late in win over Jays

Foltynewicz (7-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-5 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning, but homers by Justin Smoak and Devon Travis send Folty to the showers after 98 pitches (65 strikes). He'll take a 2.66 ERA and 120:42 K:BB through 101.2 innings into the All-Star break.