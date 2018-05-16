Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans 10 over five innings
Foltynewicz struck out 10 in five innings of work Tuesday, allowing one run (unearned) on three hits and five walks in a no-decision against the Cubs.
Foltynewicz was in total command, as even the lone run he conceded came on an error in what otherwise would've been an inning-ending strikeout. Cubs hitters weren't hitting the ball particularly hard, as the righty allowed just one extra-base hit and recorded all of his outs either via strikeout or groundout. Following a six-run blowup at the beginning of the month, Foltynewicz hasn't allowed an earned run in back-to-back starts. The 26-year-old has an impressive 2.87 ERA and 10.9 K/9 and lines up for a good matchup Sunday against the Marlins.
