Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans 11 Marlins in win

Foltynewicz (10-6) allowed a single run on four hits while striking out 11 batters through 6.1 innings during Saturday's win over Miami.

After a forgettable July (4.88 ERA and 1.66 ERA), Foltynewicz kick-started August in style. Even with last month's struggles, the 25-year-old righty sports a 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 for the campaign, and he projects to remain a solid fantasy asset. Foltynewicz lines up to make his next start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

