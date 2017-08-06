Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans 11 Marlins in win
Foltynewicz (10-6) allowed a single run on four hits while striking out 11 batters through 6.1 innings during Saturday's win over Miami.
After a forgettable July (4.88 ERA and 1.66 ERA), Foltynewicz kick-started August in style. Even with last month's struggles, the 25-year-old righty sports a 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 for the campaign, and he projects to remain a solid fantasy asset. Foltynewicz lines up to make his next start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Struggles in loss to Phillies•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Whiffs nine Diamondbacks in winning effort•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans five in win•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Wins third consecutive start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Loses no-hit bid in ninth Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...